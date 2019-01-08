R. Kelly’s brother drops child sex assault bombshell

Covermg.com

R.Kelly’s brother has revealed he was sexually abused as a kid.

Carey Kelly dropped the bombshell during an interview for controversial new documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which debuted in America on Thursday night (03Jan19).

The revelation seemingly corroborates the R&B star’s own confession that he was molested as a kid.

Carey explained he confided in his brother that he was being sexually abused “by a family member” at the time, but confessed the singer ”didn’t really respond” and didn’t want to acknowledge what he had said.

“I was molested by a family member and that shook my world,” Carey said in front of the cameras. “I knew it wasn’t right even though I was six at the time. I was afraid to tell my mom. Robert, being my big brother, I brought that to him and told him what happened to me and when I told him he didn’t really respond to it like I thought he should.

“He said, ‘Naw, that didn’t happen to you’. I said, ‘Yes it did’. He said, ‘No it didn’t’. I left it at that.”

Kelly previously claimed he’d been sexually abused by a relative from the age of seven, telling GQ magazine, “It teaches you to definitely be sexual earlier than you should have, than you’re supposed to. You know, no different than putting a loaded gun in a kid’s hand – he gonna grow up being a shooter, probably. I think it affects you tremendously when that happens at an early age. To be more hornier. Your hormones are up more than they would normally be. Mine was.”

The new Lifetime documentary series, which continues on Friday night (04Jan19), investigates long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kelly by several women – accusations he vehemently denies.

Kelly has threatened legal action against Lifetime bosses and claims he is in possession of two recordings which prove they were aware that some of the girls on film are lying about their experiences with the R&B star “but that the budget was too high” to erase their involvement.