R. Kelly’s manager faces trial over theatre-emptying threat

Spread This News

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: The trial of R. Kelly’s manager opened Tuesday on charges that he forced the cancellation of a screening of a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls by calling in a threat to the crowded Manhattan theatre.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors that Donnell Russell made a terrifying brief phone call in December 2018 from his Chicago home to the theatre, claiming that someone with a gun was planning to fire on the crowd watching Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series.

“He knew his words would sabotage the event,” she said.

The phone call prompted an emergency call to police, who ordered an evacuation that forced the cancellation of the premiere, including a live panel discussion that was to include several women featured in the documentary.

“The defendant wanted to keep the women quiet,” Pomerantz said in Manhattan federal court. She added that Russell was motivated by a desire to protect the lucrative career of the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter.

Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison last month, was convicted last year of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Defence attorney Michael Freedman told jurors that they would exonerate Russell if they study the evidence.