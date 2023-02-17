R1 million or SA jail: Zimbabwean illicit cigarettes trader must pay hefty fine to avoid five years in Limpopo jail

Spread This News

By Jonisayi Maromo I IOL News

PRETORIA: The Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced Zimbabwean national, 27-year-old Phathisani Khumalo to five years imprisonment or a fine of R1m (US$55,000) for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Khumalo was found with illicit cigarettes valued over R2m.

In that same case, another Zimbabwean national, Victor Sithole, 24, was sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of R5 000, for illegal immigration. “On 30 September 2022, the police of the Limpopo flying squad unit found an Isuzu truck along the N1 road, which was offloading illicit cigarettes to another small vehicle. They searched the truck and found 141 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes covered with Lucerne grass,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. Khumalo was the driver of the truck and Sithole was a passenger.