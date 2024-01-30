Rachel Chinouriri drops ‘Never Need Me’ alongside debut album news

What A Devastating Turn Of Events – due May 3 via Parlophone – is a culmination of the experiences, challenges and joys of Chinouriri’s life so far, explored through the prism of musical stylings honed through years of experimentation and creation. Ever-eclectic and brutally honest, the album traverses life’s light and shade, the writing and sharing a healing process for Rachel, and she hopes, her listeners.

‘Never Need Me’ is a bittersweet and empowering ode to putting yourself first despite caring deeply about another person. Rachel shares: “I made this song with a sense of heartbreak but empowerment. It’s about taking your power back the moment you realise that helping someone is actually hurting you because they aren’t willing to change. Sometimes you end up enabling someone instead of actually helping them and carrying their load is tough. Never Need Me is the moment you wish them well but you can’t continue to harm yourself by helping them. It’s always a tough decision to make but once you make it, it’s a weight lifted off your shoulders for sure.”

‘Never Need Me’ comes complete with a music video directed by Jacob Erland and starring Academy Award nominated actress Florence Pugh who features as Rachel’s supportive bestie.