Rachel Chinouriri drops ‘Never Need Me’ alongside debut album news

Alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri announces details of her long-awaited debut album & shares anthemic new single ‘Never Need Me’.
What A Devastating Turn Of Events – due May 3 via Parlophone – is a culmination of the experiences, challenges and joys of Chinouriri’s life so far, explored through the prism of musical stylings honed through years of experimentation and creation. Ever-eclectic and brutally honest, the album traverses life’s light and shade, the writing and sharing a healing process for Rachel, and she hopes, her listeners.
‘Never Need Me’ is a bittersweet and empowering ode to putting yourself first despite caring deeply about another person. Rachel shares: “I made this song with a sense of heartbreak but empowerment. It’s about taking your power back the moment you realise that helping someone is actually hurting you because they aren’t willing to change. Sometimes you end up enabling someone instead of actually helping them and carrying their load is tough. Never Need Me is the moment you wish them well but you can’t continue to harm yourself by helping them. It’s always a tough decision to make but once you make it, it’s a weight lifted off your shoulders for sure.”
‘Never Need Me’ comes complete with a music video directed by Jacob Erland and starring Academy Award nominated actress Florence Pugh who features as Rachel’s supportive bestie.
On the album release, Rachel adds: “It’s finally here. The moment most musicians dream of when they’re a child. I can’t believe it’s real in a way, but I’m proud of it. What A Devastating Turn Of Events should feel like discovering a personal journey of all the hardship and struggles that have ultimately made me the person I am today.
“I was lost when I first made this album, when I felt so lost within myself but also in London. I was on a search to find myself and I can say I’ve managed to do that by the end of this process and have found a love for myself that I never thought was possible. I feel fortunate enough to be able to document that process and have it in physical form and sound. Hopefully it’ll help other people realise that it takes tough times, self accountability, betrayal and uncomfortable moments to finally get to a point of true self love. I’m more than ready for the next chapter.”
Rachel Chinouriri is one of the UK’s most exciting alternative indie pop talents who made a name for herself as a leading ambassador of captivating and heartfelt songwriting. The London singer songwriter has amassed over 120 million streams to date and has been marked out as a true one to watch by being shortlisted for the BBC’s Sound of 2023 and the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award. With her 2022 EP Better Off Without, Rachel marked a return to her first genre love of indie, balancing the sadness of heartbreak with summery choruses of hope.
Over the past few years Rachel has sold out numerous headline shows, supported the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Celeste, Tems and Kojey Radical, drawn adoring crowds at festivals including Glastonbury, Latitude, The Great Escape, Boardmasters, Cross The Tracks and more. With a fiercely loyal fanbase by her side, Rachel turns her attention to her debut album: the truest expression of her musical journey to date, she’s ready to share her realest, rawest self.
Rachel will play her biggest sold out headline show to date at London’s KOKO on March 6. In celebration of the announcement of her debut album, Rachel also announces two US headline dates in New York and LA in March, plus a run of intimate in-store shows across the UK next month.