Rachel Chinouriri has shared her new album title track, ‘What a Devastating Turn of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri has unveiled her latest single, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’.

The title track of her upcoming debut album, it follows up on previous singles ‘Never Need Me’ and ‘The Hills.’

The song derives its emotional depth from Chinouriri’s own life experiences, particularly a family tragedy that profoundly affected her.

Rachel explains: “This song is one of my saddest but proudest achievements. It’s personal and based around a true story. It’s the tragic story of a girl who is a similar age to me. I think with every step of her journey, someone somewhere can understand the feelings she felt to some degree. Whether it’s to do with relationships, friendships, neglect, motherhood, depression, rejection, battling internal hatred or suicidal thoughts … I feel like this is something most people can relate to. The decision to take her own life is something many people have contemplated, and her life was almost the perfect storm to create that environment which is heartbreaking. Without the right support or understanding around you, people can feel trapped and it’s sad she ever made this choice. Her story deserves to be told and I hope more people know that this is a feeling that many people have felt and you should always ask for help.”

‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ is set for release on 3rd May.