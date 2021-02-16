Raffingora Brothers Bash Cops, Village Head

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

TWO Raffingora siblings are in trouble after beating up two police Constables who were trying to arrest one of them for breaking windowpanes at a neighbour’s house.

One of the brothers, Nomore Mukombachoto of Erwane farm, Raffingora appeared in court Saturday to answer to charges of “defeating or obstructing the course of justice” and another of assault.

On the first count, Chinhoyi magistrate Tendai Banda sentenced Mukombachoto to five months imprisonment which were wholly suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence.

On count two, Mukombachoto, who pleaded guilty, was slapped with 12 months imprisonment of which three were conditionally set aside.

The remaining nine months were commuted to community service at a government institution.

The State case, led by Review Nikisi, was that on 9 February 2021 at around 3pm at Raffingora police post, Constables Trouble Munemo and one Mashoko were on duty when a report was made to the effect that Nomore’s young brother, Brighton had broken some windowpanes at Esnof Chariga’s house.

The two police officers proceeded to Erwane business centre where they waylaid an unsuspecting Brighton and apprehended him.

In the process of handcuffing Brighton, his elder brother Nomore came from behind and started assaulting the police officers, pushing and shoving them.

In the ensuing melee, Brighton who had already been cuffed, punched and shoved Constable Mashoko before bolting in an attempt to escape but was apprehended following a brief chase.

Village headman Lovemore Masango who witnessed the fracas tried to calm tempers and went on to scold the two brothers for disrespecting the police.

This further angered Nomore who beat the traditional leader several times on his face and kicked him.