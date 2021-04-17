Rahman Gumbo Appointed Head Coach At Botswana Topflight Side

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football legend and former Zimbabwe Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo is set to make a return to the Botswana Premier League after being confirmed as new head coach of newly promoted Sua Flamingoes on Friday.

Flamingoes were declared First Division North League champions after last year’s decision by Botswana Football Association to end the game abruptly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement Friday, Flamingos said: “Sua Flamingos FC wishes to announce the appointment of Rahman Gumbo to the position of head coach on a two-year contract.

“On behalf of all stakeholders, we welcome and wish him a pleasant stay.”

Gumbo is a very familiar face in the Botswana Premier League having coached some of the top teams in that country such as Township Rollers, Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

The Zimbabwean gaffer, who holds the distinction of having won league titles in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi, won the Botswana league title with Township Rollers in 2010.

Gumbo’s last local top-flight job was in the domestic Castle Lager Premiership with the relegated Gweru-based side TelOne in 2019.

The 57-year-old coach had been appointed head coach of the Gweru side just four months before the season ended in a quest to save their maiden Premiership campaign.

The season however ended in disappointment for Gumbo and the Wifi Boys were relegated on the final day of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after losing 4-1 to Chicken Inn.

Gumbo has had stints with boyhood side Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, and other clubs in South Africa, Botswana, and Malawi.

He will be banking on his experience in his new role at Sua Flamingoes.

The Zimbabwean coach will however have to wait a bit longer before he begins his tenure since football in Botswana is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.