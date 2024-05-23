Rainbow Tourism Group occupancy, revenue in  significant growth

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

TOP hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has recorded significant occupancy and revenue growth during the first quarter period of the year in yet another demonstration of a sustained positive performance.

Presenting the group’s trading update for the period ended March 31 2024, RTG company secretary, Tapiwa Mari said “The occupancies for the hotels closed at 48% a growth of 20% above 40% posted in the same period in 2023. The revenues for the Group grew by 55% to US$8.4 million from US$5.5 million recorded during the same period in 2023.

“The conferencing business achieved a 40% growth in volumes during the quarter under review. This was led by increasing conference activities mainly in city hotels.”

The tour operations subsidiary, Heritage Expeditions African (HExA) continued a growth trajectory with increased business activities. The subsidiary’s revenues and activities grew three times and four times respectively.

The technology division Gateway Stream, on the other hand, has been an enabler to the overall business volumes. Activity on this platform has been mainly through highly successful musical concerts during the quarter under review.

The group is undertaking the final phase of refurbishment for the Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre with the project which includes upgrading the remaining 72 rooms out of the 305 total hotel rooms, installing the remaining guest elevators, and enhancing the public areas.