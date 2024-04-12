Rainbow Towers Group partners with Swiss-based hospitality giant

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has partnered with a Swiss-based giant, Grand Metropolitan Holdings (GMH) in development which will see the duo scaling up in Zimbabwe and across Africa.

In a market update Thursday RTG revealed details on the pact which strategically enhances Zimbabwe’s thriving tourism and hospitality market share on the global landscape.

“RTG has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with a Switzerland-based company and Dutch registered international hospitality company Grand Metropolitan Holdings BV (GMH).RTG and GMH will form various joint venture entities which will leverage various opportunities within the hospitality and tech industries throughout the African continent,” the company said.

The envisioned key elements of the partnership are; the formation of a Zimbabwean joint venture which will identify and pursue new hotel opportunities in Zimbabwe and, the formation of a Sub-Saharan African joint venture entity which will focus on various hotel opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa.

RTG contends that the formation of a hospitality academy in partnership with a top Swiss Hospitality School which will be a hospitality training hub aimed at expanding the skilled human capital base in the industry and international market.

The deal will also see the creation and development of a digital platform offering innovative solutions to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations whilst focusing on developing advanced technology solutions that integrate technology and hospitality.

“It is important to highlight that the strategic partnership is growth-oriented and specifically for the creation of new value. The formation of the Zimbabwe Hospitality Academy is a demonstration of Zimbabwe in developing solutions for human capital for Africa by Africans.

“The Academy will also be in collaboration with one of the best hospitality schools in Europe. It also signifies the carrying to fruition of the mantra by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that Zimbabwe is Open for Business and the principle of engagement and re-engagement with the whole world,” said RTG.

The Strategic Partnership will also position RTG as one of the largest hospitality companies in Africa through this expansion which will focus on management contracts, franchises, leases and affiliations as well as the exploitation of online opportunities.

“The partnerships will create a digital platform with the ambition to become the online booking platform of choice in Africa through the establishment of the African Heritage Hospitality Collection. This collection will be a loyalty program for African hotels.”