Rajput commits to Zimbabwe Cricket

By Sports Reporter

FORMER India batsman Lalchand Rajput has announced he is staying put as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team.

Rajput’s comments come after media reports in Nepal had sparked speculation regarding his future.

The Nepal Cricket Association reportedly announced that the 58-year-old mentor was set to be unveiled as their head coach while Zimbabwe Cricket insisted that he was still contracted to the local cricket governing body.

However, Rajput says he is fully committed to honouring his three-year contract with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) which runs up to the end of September 2021.

“I am contracted with the ZC board until September 2021 and I have no intention to leave before that. I have a contractual obligation and I abide by that,” he said.

Rajput is currently in his home country of India since March when governments across the world imposed lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ZC is however making plans to have him back in Harare as soon as possible so that he can take charge of Zimbabwe’s preparations for a potential home tour against Afghanistan that has been lined up for July-August.

A squad of 37 players and coaching staff officials started training on Monday after they were tested negative for the coronavirus.

Due to lockdown restrictions in Zimbabwe, the training pool is split into small sub-groups that are practising within their provinces.