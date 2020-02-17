Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Joseph Shabalala

Channel24

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral category 2 in honour of Joseph Shabalala, the late founder of choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The South African musician died at the age of 78 on 11 February following an extended illness.

The special official funeral category 2 entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

The funeral will take place on Saturday 22 February.

President Ramaphosa has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country until the evening of 22 February. Regulations require that no other flags should be displayed when the National Flag is flown at half-mast.

President Ramaphosa has reiterated his sincerest condolences to the Shabalala family, members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and members of the arts and culture fraternities in South Africa and globally with who Ladysmith Black Mambazo has collaborated for the better part of six decades.

Joseph was born on 28 August in 1941 and was well known for his unique and stirring vocals. The group has won five Grammy awards and travelled the world, putting South Africa’s music scene on the map in an innovative way.

In 2008, this world-renowned and widely awarded choral group received the National Order of Ikhamanga for putting South African cultural life on the world map through contributing to the field of South African indigenous music.