Ramaphosa Holds Phone Talks With Biden

BBC

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramapahosa held phone talks with US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and discussed strengthening of US-Africa relations.

The two leaders also talked about ways of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from President Ramaphosa’s office.

“President-elect Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism.” the statement said.

President Ramaphosa, who is also the African Union chairperson, said he looked forward to a strong partnership between the US and Africa.

Many African leaders have congratulated Mr Biden for his election win.