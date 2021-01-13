‘Ramaphosa Not Bankrolling Us’ – MDC Alliance

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

OPPOSITION political party, the MDC Alliance has dismissed claims that South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa was secretly funding the embattled organisation saying the mischievous reports were part of a grand plot to derail the “people’s movement”.

A few days ago, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi, made stunning threats that he would drop a “bombshell” and expose the real reason why South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC, had visited Zimbabwe last year.

The ANC delegation met with its sister revolutionary party, Zanu PF amid concerns there was a political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

However, Mugwadi’s threats have been followed by media reports revealing there was a widespread belief in Zanu PF that Ramaphosa was secretly bankrolling the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of systematically dismantling its operations through the use of the courts, denying it access to political funding, and recalling its councillors and MPs from public office.

However, speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson, Clifford Hlatywayo dismissed Zanu PF claims describing them as an attempt to “derail the people’s project”.

“We want the world to know that we are the MDC Alliance led by President Nelson Chamisa. It is a people and mass based organisation which draws financial support from its members and no-one else,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson added his organisation was the country’s most popular political party, financially supported by Zimbabweans both at home and in the Diaspora through monthly and annual subscriptions.

“No other parties or individuals are in the business of funding us but as you know Zanu PF has been working flat out to derail the people’s movement.

“Recently, they took away the constitutionally guaranteed funding under the Political Finance Act and instead gave it to their stooges fronted by Douglas Mwonzora.

“Zanu PF created Mwonzora’s faction in a bid to make sure the money flows back to and within Zanu PF,” he said.

Mwonzora was last December elected as the substantive president of the MDC-T at an elective extraordinary congress.

Ramaphosa has also challenged Mugwadi to reveal his so-called “bombshell” amid reports Zanu PF had strongly rebuked its employee for causing unnecessary political spat with both the South Africa government and the ANC.