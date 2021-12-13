Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Covid-19

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive on Sunday.

The South African presidency said in a statement he feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day.

“The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force. The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week,” the presidency said.

On his recent visit to four West African states, Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for Cpvod-19 in all countries.

The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on December 8, the presidency said.

“Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of

face masks and social distancing. President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.”

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. People who have had contact with the President today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested,” the presidency said.