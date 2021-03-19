Ramaphosa Whisked Out Of Zwelithini Royal Palace

Spread This News











Agencies

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa and a few VIP mourners at King Goodwill Zwelithini’s memorial service needed to be whisked away from KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace in Nongoma after unruly Zulu regiments threatened his security.

This occurred on Thursday round 1pm, shortly after the sombre service concluded.

Throughout the service, some unruly regiments in full Zulu conventional gear, carrying conventional weapons like spears, knobkieries and shields camped on the gates of the palace, attempting to get in.

An armed battalion of SAPS officers saved them at bay for hours by closing the iron gate.

In retaliation, the indignant regiments, which have been made up of about 150 individuals, mentioned nobody would depart. They closed the street main in and out of the palace.

Then got here the time for Ramaphosa and a few VIP mourners to go away the palace and the regiments have been having none of it. They blocked the armed SAPS battalion from permitting mourners to go away.

It was not instantly clear whether or not the SAPS battalion feared a stampede and subsequently saved closing the gate.

What would have been a chaotic scene was averted by a quick-thinking group of presidential safety unit members who tore down the royal razor fence and opened a short lived exit level for the president’s convoy.

Swiftly and in a scene much like these typically seen in films, Ramaphosa’s convoy sped off whereas some VIP protectors in camouflage uniforms ran on the facet of the convoy, defending the president and pushing apart a number of puzzled mourners who seemingly had not concept what was occurring.

After gaining entry to the palace, the slogan chanting and singing regiments marched straight to the primary home of mourning contained in the palace and, as an indication of respect, bowed in entrance of it.

However, the Zulu royal household didn’t take kindly to their motion as an unidentified senior prince approached them and berated them.

The prince mentioned that whereas they believed that, because the king’s regiments, they need to have been allowed to return inside if there was no Covid-19, their motion tainted the monarchy.

“Your actions are tainting the burial of the king which was conducted in a befitting manner. Look at you, there are no masks (to prevent the spread of Covid-19),” the indignant prince mentioned to the group.

Also becoming a member of the fray was Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who was in a position to cause with the regiments to go away the palace. The ageing Buthelezi was inaudible and Independent Media couldn’t hear what precisely he informed the regiments.

The mourning course of by the regiments and maidens was persevering with exterior the palace.