Randy grandpa, 76, stabbed and beaten up by younger lover for demanding sex

By Audience Mutema

HARARE: 76-year-old Martin Madziva of Crowhill, Borrowdale, was left nursing his wounds after being stabbed his 38-year-old girlfriend for demanding sex, a magistrate heard this week.

The lover, Evelyn Musonza, who also resides in Borrowdale, was Wednesday hauled before the courts for the savage attack on her cradle snatcher.

Court heard she also bashed him with cooking sticks, leaving his face badly swollen.

Musonza was charged with assault and physical abuse when she appeared before Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba.

She told court that Madziva was only a boyfriend, adding that they reside at different addresses.

“We are lovers; he is not my husband,” she said.

Prosecuting, Idah Maromo indicated that the incident occurred on January 19 this year.

A fight arose between the lovers after Madziva tried to be intimate with Musonza who was reportedly not keen on having sex that day.

Mosonza then attacked the elderly man with wooden sticks before stabbing him on the top side of his left eye and as well as on the shoulder with a kitchen knife.

The trial continues next week.