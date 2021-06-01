Rape Accused Karoi Cop Freed On $10 000 Bail 

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A KAROI-based police officer has been freed on $10 000 bail following his arrest for allegedly raping a 30-year-old breastfeeding woman last Thursday.

The complainant had gone to the police station to report gender-based violence (GBV) case against her husband when the cop pounced on her in a bush while searching for her hubby.

Constable Shakemore Muzanechita (50), who is stationed at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Karoi Urban, initially appeared in court Saturday before Karoi magistrate Godwills Mavenge charged with rape and was remanded in custody for bail ruling Monday.

In freeing Muzanechita, presiding magistrate Mavenge said there were no grounds to deny him bail as the state had consented to its admission.

As part of his bail conditions the accused was ordered to report to ZRP Karoi Urban police station every Friday.

He was also ordered to reside at his given address in Chikangwe and not to interfere with witnesses.

The matter was remanded to 24 June at Karoi Regional Court.

The state case, led by Pazvichaenda Munakira, is that on Thursday 27 May 2021 at around 8 pm, the complainant proceeded to ZRP Karoi Urban charge office to file a report of physical abuse against her husband and found Muzanechita on duty.

The accused person attended the complainant but never recorded the matter in police books as is the procedure.

Muzanechita allegedly asked the woman, who had her breastfeeding baby strapped on her back, to accompany him to her residence to arrest her hubby.

Upon arrival at the woman’s house in Chiedza suburb, they failed to locate the wanted person.

Muzanechita then instructed the complainant to leave the one-and-half-year-old baby behind as they went on a search for her husband at nearby beer-drinking spots.

The court heard complainant initially refused but Muzanechita insisted on her accompanying him on the hunt, resulting in her giving in to the request.

They went to the Kutepa beer outlet where they failed to locate the complainant’s hubby before proceeding to Hwata, another drinking spot.

On the way to Hwata, the cop proposed love to the complainant who spurned his advances.

Muzanechita insisted on the complainant giving him sex so he could “thoroughly deal with her abusive husband” but the woman declined.

It was averred in court, a sexually charged Muzanechita gripped the complainant’s hand, dragged her off the tarred road, and led her into a bush near Tafara Primary School.

At this point, the shocked woman failed to shout for help but only tried to stop her assailant by revealing she was HIV positive, to which Muzanechita said he had condoms.

Muzanechita then drew out a condom from his pocket and opened it using his teeth whilst still firmly holding the hapless woman, the court further heard.

He lowered his trousers and boxer shorts before putting on the condom, forced the complainant to the ground before raping her.

In the midst of the act, Muzanechita removed the condom and continued raping his victim without protection.

After committing the crime, the cop offered his victim shelter at his residence in Chikangwe, but the complainant refused arguing she had left children unattended.

Muzanechita then escorted the complainant to her house.

The following morning, the distraught lady narrated her ordeal to a co-tenant who advised her to make a police report leading to Muzanechita’s arrest on Friday.

Unite Saizi of Saizi Law Chambers is representing the accused person.