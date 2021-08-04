Rape Convict Kereke Freed

THE Supreme Court has granted jailed former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke $500 000 bail pending appeal against both conviction and 14-year jail term for raping his then 11-year-old niece at gunpoint.

Kereke was serving ten years effective after he was caged by Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa in 2016.

He was found guilty of raping his other niece while he was acquitted on the count of indecent assault purpotedly committed against the older niece.

Justice Mwayera of the Supreme Court frees him pending appeal.l

Kereke maintains that in convicting him of rape, the magistrate’s court erred and misdirected itself on the several grounds that he proposed in the notice of appeal he filed before the High Court.