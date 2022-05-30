Rapist armed robber caged 18 years

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN armed robber, who broke into a house where he raped a high school pupil, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment following his conviction for rape and robbery.

Faison Mbwana (25) of Chinhoyi appeared before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova, charged with one robbery count and another of rape.

He was sentenced to six years for robbery and 12 for rape.

Mbwana will, therefore, serve an effective 18 years behind bars.

Prosecutor Rumbidzai Gutu told the court that on September 4, 2021, at around 11pm, Mbwana and his accomplice, Anywhere John Phiri, went to Mutemachani Village with the intention to rob the juvenile’s homestead.

Upon arrival, the pair broke the girl’s bedroom door, gained entry and found the juvenile asleep.

Mbwana pointed a gun at her, before demanding cash while his accomplice menacingly pointed a Colombian knife at the victim.

Mbwana was handed ZW$120.00, but kept on demanding United States dollars.

In a bid to instil further fear, he dragged the minor to a secluded place about 100 metres from the homestead, undressed her, before raping her once.

Following the dastardly act, the duo vanished into the darkness.

The girl quickly alerted relatives who raised alarm, prompting fellow villagers to give chase.

Phiri, who has since been convicted and sentenced for robbery, was apprehended, while Mbwana managed to escape.

Police investigations later led to Mbwana’s arrest.