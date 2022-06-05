Rapist cattle herder (15) offers victims mangoes 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CATTLE herder from Zvimba offered his two victims mangoes in exchange for their silence after raping them in a village garden.

The perpetrator, aged 15, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared before regional magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, charged with two counts of rape.

The magistrate suspended passing sentence for the next five years on condition the convict does not, within that period, reoffend.

The first complainant is an 8-year-old grade two pupil at a local school in Zvimba, while the other complainant is also aged 8 years and a neighbour to the assailant.

On count one, the state case, led by Rumbidzai Gutu, was that on an unknown date but in 2017, at a Zvimba Village, the first complainant was at the village pastures with the juvenile cattle herder and two other minors tending livestock.

The court heard, he then sent other children to go and collect some wild fruits and remained behind with one of the girls.

He then pushed his victim to the ground, removed her clothes before raping her once.

After committing the offence, the assailant gave the victim some mangoes before fleeing the scene.

The girl later went home and narrated her ordeal to a female adult, but no action was taken.

He continued to abuse first complainant on several occasions.

The matter came to light in 2020 after the victim told fellow kids of her abuse by the juvenile herder.

She later revealed her ordeal to her parents, who accompanied her to the police, where a report was filed.

Victim was referred to hospital for medical examination, where it was confirmed she had been raped.

On the second count, the court heard that on an unknown date but in 2017, in the same village, the convict was in the garden with two girls.

He went on to sexually abuse one of them and later gave her some mangoes before letting her go home.

A police report was made, leading to the juvenile cattle herder’s arrest.