Rapist teenager jailed 15 years

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland Correspondent

A daredevil act by a Chinhoyi woman ended in double tragedy after she chased a thief that had snatched her groceries and also ended up raping her.

The woman was on her way home from shopping when the thief, Ernest Mungazi, seized the plastic bags containing her groceries and bolted off.

But the nimble footed woman refused to give up and gave chase.

She indeed proved to be much more fast-paced than Mungazi and thought lady luck had smiled upon her when she managed to gain ground on and apprehend him.

But, as fate would have it, the 19-year-old thief was much more powerful and had other evil ideas too.

Having wrested and overpowered the woman, Mungazi dragged her into an incomplete house Brundish he raped her once.

Mungazi appeared before Chinhoyi regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova, who convicted and sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Mungazi will however serve an effective 12 years behind after three were suspended on account of good behaviour.

The state case, led by Nyasha Sibesha, was that on October 3, 2020 around 5pm, Mungazi met the 19-year-old complainant while coming from Chinhoyi main rank.

The two started walking together towards Brundish suburb.

Suddenly, Mungazi grabbed complainant’s groceries and took to his heels prompting complainant to pursue him.

Mungazi later stopped at a secluded building and waited for the woman to arrive. Upon arrival of complainant, Mungazi violently tore her pants, pushed her to the ground before raping her once.

The girl was referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for a medical examination which confirmed the sexual attack.