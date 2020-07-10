Rapper AKA tests positive for coronavirus

Spread This News











TimesLive

Rapper AKA is the latest high-profile personality to test positive for Covid-19.

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rapidly increase, The Fela In Versace hitmaker issued a statement on Instagram on Friday, revealing his results.

The rapper said he decided to make his results public to “caution citizens to be more careful”.

“AKA pleads for everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitising and washing our hands,” read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that the rapper will be sharing his road to recovery with fans while in self-isolation as he plans to be as transparent as possible.

On Friday morning, Gauteng premier David Makhura also revealed that he had tested positive and was in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, reality TV star and real estate agent TT Mbha took to social media to announce that he’s recovered from Covid-19 and is a survivor of the virus.

“I tested positive on June 24! My mental, emotional, spiritual and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival! I tested negative on July 9. By the mighty and unshakeable grace of God, I survived meningitis in 2014 and in 2020 I survived coronavirus!” he said.

TT went on to encourage those going through their recovery journeys from the sickness to stay strong and hopeful.

“You can, must and will be a coronavirus survivor too! I thank you all for your prayer.”