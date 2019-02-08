Rashford: ‘Being flashy is important on and off the pitch’

msn.com

Manchester United have entered into a multi-year partnership with Remington which will see a global leader in personal care become the club’s first official electrical styling partner.

The deal includes both the men and women’s teams at Old Trafford and is intended to help deliver “high-impact marketing campaigns to grow the Remington brand globally”.

Early promotions will focus on a celebration of “individuality and the power of inner confidence”.

‘The Story of You’ will underpin the brand’s mission recognising that “everyone’s journeys, experiences, values and aspirations make up who they are as individuals”.

United boast several high-profile figures on their books whose personalities and image stretch well beyond the boundaries of a football field.

Among those is England international Marcus Rashford, with the in-form forward saying of his desire to shine in both his professional and private life: “If I see an opportunity to do something flashy or a bit different, then I do that and I think it’s the same off the pitch.”

Paul Pogba is another of those who takes as much pride in his appearance as he does his performances as a World Cup-winning midfielder.

The Frenchman said as part of the ‘Story of You’ campaign: “You can’t really hide anymore – people see you, they watch the game. Football has become even more famous, it’s everywhere and taking pictures is normal. So, you try to look good.”

United are delighted to have added another global brand to their ever-growing list of partners, with group managing director Richard Arnold telling the club’s official website: “Remington is one of the most famous and established brands in their field and they are a great addition to our family of commercial partners.

“Our partnership is not only about bringing our fans high-end styling products, it aims to inspire and encourage individuality though powerful activations and campaigns with both Manchester United’s men’s and women’s team.”

Tim Wright, vice president for appliances at Spectrum Holdings, added: “Our partnership with Manchester United provides us with a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and versatility of Remington products with passionate fans of the world’s biggest and most revered sports brand.

“We have an impressive record of breaking the mould with our product innovation, and this will be translated into our partnership with Manchester United, and in particular our involvement with both the men’s and women’s teams.”