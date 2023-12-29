Rasta faces the wrath of Mzansi for his Zahara artwork

Spread This News

IOL

South Africans sent tributes and heartfelt messages following the passing of Bulelwa Mkutukana, widely known as Zahara. The outpouring of emotions took various forms, ranging from musical tributes to visual expressions through art.

Among those paying their respects was the renowned artist Rasta, who’s real name is Lebani Sirejenje. However, his depiction of the late Zahara left people scratching their heads with many expressing dissatisfaction and anger towards the artist. Zahara’s final farewell took place on December 23 at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC) in the Eastern Cape.

The funeral ceremony served as a gathering point for mourners to celebrate the life and legacy of Zahara. Panyaza Lesufi shared a photo of Kodwa having what looks like a deep conversation with Rasta. One X user asked: “Who gives him permission to put this up?” @Morganical00 advised others to stop inviting the artist to funerals: “Rasta is no longer funny, and people should inviting him to their funerals. We’ve normalised nonsense as a country.”