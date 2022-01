Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje popularly known as Rasta has paid tribute to the late football administrator and actor, Ndumiso Gumede with a portrait.

Rasta has made a name for himself with his botched portraits of public figures who would have passed away.

Gumede died on December 29 aged 76.

He had been admitted at Mpilo Hospital, Bulawayo with a kidney ailment.

See Rasta’s painting below: