Rasta plans to tour Africa with his art in 2023

By TimesLive

Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has big plans for his art career in 2023.

The Zimbabwean-born artist who has tongues wagging for painting portraits of renowned people that often don’t resemble the subject has had a great year, despite naysayers on social media.

From being featured in a Chicken Licken advertisement to having his art displayed in Black Brain’s telenovela Diep City and hosting a 300-piece solo exhibition, Rasta says he’s excited about what’s in the pipeline.

“My biggest highlight now is being welcomed by fans in countries other than South Africa. They show so much love for my craft. As I tour, I get clients as well, so I’ll soon be making more deliveries. I’m humbled as an artist.”

Having travelled to Botswana and Swaziland, Rasta says he wants to take over Africa.

“I’m expecting to tour Africa and would like to have exhibitions elsewhere. I am in contact with other artists so my aim is to have another [exhibition] so other African counties can see my work.

“2023 is going to be a good one as I have planted and know I will reap more.”