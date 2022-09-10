Raza blasts Kings to victory, as Takashinga sides struggle again

Spread This News

By Cricket Correspondent

Harare Kings – 118-5 in 10 overs (Sikandar Raza 44, Cephas Zhuwao 33, Tarisai Musakanda 16; Brandon Mavuta 2/14, Tanatswa Bechani 2/20, Chris Mpofu 1/17)

Bulawayo Athletic Club – 82-8 in 10 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 19, Thamsanqa Nunu 18, Tanatswa Bechani 8; Johnathan Campbell 4/12Sikandar Raza 1/13, Alex Falao 1/15)

Harare Kings won by 36 runs

Another devastating innings from Sikandar Raza was the highlight of the first match of the second day of the Zim Cyber-City Domestic T10, powered by AVR PAY, as he hammered 44 runs off only 15 deliveries at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Kings have a very aggressive batting line-up, starting with their opening pair of Cephas Zhuwao and Tarisai Musakanda.

They made a good start by hitting up 46 together in the first five overs before Musakanda was caught for 16, scored off 12 balls.

Zhuwao was out seven balls later for 33 off 22 balls at 60 for two.

It is not often that Zhuwao is overshadowed by anybody when he is at the crease, but this happened when Raza came in at number three and hit brilliantly at almost twice the speed of his partner.

Raza scored at an average rate of almost three runs a ball, with five sixes and two fours.

He was bowled by Chris Mpofu in the final over at 112 for five wickets, and the eventual total was 118 for five.

Tanatswa Bechani took two wickets for 20 in two overs, while Brandon Mavuta’s single over brought two wickets – Zhuwao and Johnathan Campbell – and cost 14 runs.

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) had a hard task ahead of them, and quickly lost Nkosana Mpofu (2) and Allan Chigoma (1) in the first seven balls.

The only good stand they could produce was that for the third wicket, 43 in three overs between Nyasha Mayavo (19 off 8 balls) and Thamsanqa Nunu (18 off 13).

If this pair could have stayed together, BAC could have mounted a good challenge, but after them no other batter could get going and wickets fell steadily, with Campbell picking up three good ones.

The innings finished with eight wickets down for 82, Campbell having taken his three wickets for 12 runs in his two overs.