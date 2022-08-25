Raza continues impressive rise in ICC ODI batting rankings

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket’s in-form allrounder Sikandar Raza has continued his gradual side in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Player Rankings following his century in the third ODI against India in Harare on Monday.

The 36-year-old Raza has risen four places on the latest ODI batting rankings where he joins South Africa’s David Miller in 25th position.

Raza smashed his sixth ODI century; a dazzling 115 from 95 balls in the third and final match in the series. The right-hander’s efforts proved not enough as Zimbabwe lost the match by 13 runs and conceded a 3-0 series defeat to the Asians.

The latest milestone was Raza’s sixth ODI century, his third in just a month after his back-to-back unbeaten tons against Bangladesh in a 2-1 series win for the Chevrons over the Tigers.

After his exploits against Bangladesh, Raza went up 10 spots to number 29 in the world and the ton against India has pushed him up the rankings.

Raza is ranked fourth in the ICC Men’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings and 70th in the Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings.

Zimbabwe will be counting on Raza to once again rise to the occasion when they take on Australia in three ODI in Townsville starting on Sunday.