Raza keeps Dubai Capitals’ ILT20 play-off hopes alive

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket superstar Sikandar Raza scored his maiden half century in the ongoing International League T20 to steer the Dubai Capitals to a crucial victory on Sunday and keep their title hopes alive.

The 36-year-old allrounder combined with Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka as the duo chose a perfect moment to strike form and their maiden half-centuries ensured the Dubai Capitals secured a vital seven-wicket win over MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium.

Shanaka was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 58 off 36 balls while Raza was equally impressive with his (56 not out from 36 balls) as they ensured their team recovered from a shaky start.

The pair joined hands at a crucial time when their team lost three quick wickets in two overs as they went on to put on a match-winning unbroken 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Due to Raza and Shanaka’s heroics, Dubai Capitals finished on 166 for three in 18.1 overs after MI Emirates had earlier reached 164 for seven in their 30 overs.

Raza’s match winning innings of 56 runs off 36 balls included four sixes and four fours.

After the victory, the Dubai Capitals find themselves in fourth place in the table with nine points in 10 matches, MI Emirates are still one spot above DC despite the loss as they have 11 points after 10 matches.

Raza is participating in the ILT20 after being given permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to miss the Chevrons’ ongoing Test series against West Indies.

The Pakistan-born star, who enjoyed a memorable 2022 season in international cricket, is also scheduled to participate in the upcoming Pakistan Super League and the lucrative Indian Premier League later this season.