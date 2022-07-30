Raza, Madhevere star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

Zimbabwe posted 205-3 and restricted the tourists to 188-6 to take the lead in a series that continues tomorrow at the same venue and concludes on Tuesday.

It was the sixth consecutive victory by Zimbabwe since former batting star Dave Houghton began a second stint as national coch in June and a 13th loss in the last 14 T20 internationals for Bangladesh.

Four sixes

Pakistan-born Raza, often the most prolific Zimbabwe run getter, smashed an unbeaten 65 off 26 balls after coming in at number five, including four sixes and seven fours.

Madhevere was close to bettering his career-best T20 score of 73 when forced to retire injured midway through the final over having contributed 67 runs.

More cautious than Raza, his 46-ball innings included nine fours and he shared increasingly fruitful partnerships with captain Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Raza.

Bangladesh, lacking several key figures, struggled with their bowling and fielding, and were always behind the Zimbabwe run rate of 10.25 as they chased victory.

Wicketkeeper and stand-in skipper Nurul Hasan top scored with 42 off 26 deliveries, hitting four sixes and a four.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the other batsman to cause Zimbabwe some trouble, with his 37 including a six and three fours.

Pick of the bowlers