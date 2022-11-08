Raza misses out on ICC award to Indian star Kholi

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has missed out on his second International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month award after he was beaten to the accolade by Indian superstar Virat Kohli for the October accolade.

Raza became the first Zimbabwean cricketer to win the accolade in August.

He was in contention to become the second player to win the award twice after being nominated alongside Kohli and South African David Miller for the October gong following a remarkable run of good form for the national team.

Ultimately Raza missed out on the award to Kohli who celebrated his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat throughout October.

Kholi;’s major highlight came at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup when he produced unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign.

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month, thanks to her sensational form in their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

She edged out Indian duo Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women’s Asia Cup triumph.