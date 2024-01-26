Raza misses out on ICC Men’s T20I Player Of The Year

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sikandar Raza missed out on the ICC Men’s T20I cricketer of the year award which was won by India’s Suryakumar Yadav for the second year running.

Raza was one of the finalists for the award together with Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpeshi Ramjani (Uganda) and the winner Suryakumar Yadav.

The Zimbabwe T20I captain had a good 2023 season as he posted a total of 515 runs, the best by any Zimbabwean player in T20 history.

Raza was not only good with the bat as he also grabbed 17 wickets as a bowler, the highest for team Zimbabwe last year, in the process winning nine T20I player of the match accolades, surpassing Indian star Vihrat Kohli’s record.