Raza optimistic of red-hot form in T20 World Cup

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team allrounder, Sikandar Raza is looking to transfer his red-hot form from earlier this season into the ongoing ICC Men’s Two World Cup, which got underway in Australia Sunday.

Raza has been one of the leading players in international cricket this season, which recently earned him the ICC Mean’s Player of the Month for August.

The 36-year-old explosive batsman is, however, eager to replicate the same form in the T20 World Cup, where Zimbabwe begin their campaign with a tricky Group B fixture against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart Monday.

The match starts at 10am (Zimbabwe time).

“The truth is I am a bit nervous; I am a bit anxious, but I think all these feelings basically mean I really care,” the all-rounder said.

“Coming here as the form guy . . . this is where it matters the most, so hopefully I can carry that form into the next three games and together as a team we qualify for the Super 12 and carry on with form there as well.

“I am confident, this is where it really matters for myself and for the team, and for the country and for people all over the world – Zimbabweans and those who were wishing us well.”

The Chevrons would be seeking a winning start against the Irish ahead of their remaining first-round matches against the West Indies Wednesday and Scotland Friday.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two sides from Group A, which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.