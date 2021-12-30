Raza Set For 2022 Bangladesh Premier League

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe cricket team star Sikandar Raza will have an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world leading cricketers in the shortest format of the game after being signed up by the Khulna Tigers for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League.

The 35-year-old allrounder will be the country’s lone representative in the upcoming BPL which will take place between January 21 and February 18.

Raza took to social media to express his excitement ahead of the tournament.

Six teams Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers, Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Cumilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers will feature in the tournament which will be played in three venues across Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram.

Raza will feature for the Khulna Tigers alongside the Bangladesh duo of Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera among others.

The team will be coached by former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener.

Raza’s participation will however depend on getting clearance from Zimbabwe Cricket. The national cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series which begins on January 18.

The Pakistan-born allrounder has become one of the most sought-after Zimbabwean players when it comes to Twenty20 competitions around the world having already featured in competitions in West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Canada, Nepal, Afghanistan and neighbouring South Africa in the past.