Raza shoulders blame as Zim lose series 3-0 to Bangladesh 

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s T20I captain Sikandar Raza has taken the blame for the team’s failure in the ongoing five-match series against Bangladesh who are leading 3-0.

Raza was speaking Tuesday afternoon after the team’s 9 runs defeat which followed an eighth wickets loss and six wickets loss in the first and second match respectively.

Zimbabwe’s chase for Bangladesh’s 165 runs was let down by the top and middle order who did not do justice on the crease except for Tadiwanashe Marumani who posted 31 runs from 26 balls.

Other than him all the other five of the top and middle order batsmen posted single-digit runs, with team captain Sikandar Raza’s one run being the least while senior player Craig Ervine posted 7 runs.

“We did fight well, but the fact that the top 5 including myself haven’t done well is a setback.

“We needed to support Marumani, had we done that I believe we could have chased it down.

“If you look, a lot of runs came from the lower order, meaning they are working hard,” said Raza during a post-match interview.

Just like the last game Zimbabwe’s lower order displayed a good show with Jonathan Campbell who was enjoying his second T20 match posting 21 runs from 10 balls.

Another young sensation was Faraz Akram who came in at number ten and managed 34 runs from 19 balls, the best by any number ten for Zimbabwe in T20 history.

“We have several youngsters whom we are grooming, it’s not easy for them to come to Bangladesh and do well.

“Mistakes have happened but I’m ok with them.

“Those three youngsters Marumani, Akram and Campbell brought us close and I thought we might win it at one point in time.

“The top order needs to deliver for us to win,” added Raza.

Although Bangladesh have shelved the series in their pocket with a 3-0 win, Zimbabwe will be hoping to avoid a whitewash when they complete the remaining two games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.