Raza signed by Lahore Qalandars ahead of Pakistan Super League

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe cricket team star Sikandar Raza is set to play in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League after being signed by the Lahore Qalandars during the competition’s draft on Thursday.

This year’s PSL draft was staged in Karachi ahead of the eighth season of the tournament scheduled to run from February 9 to March 19, 2023

The 36-year-old Zimbabwean allrounder, who has already secured contracts to play in franchise tournaments in UAE, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is set to grace the star-studded competition after earning a contract with the defending champions.

It will be Raza’s third stint in the Pakistan Super League having previously featured for the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

He joins a star-studded Lahore Qalandars side which has some prominent names such as star pacer and their captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam.

Raza has been in demand by T20 franchises around the world after his brilliant form in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 219 runs and picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.

Moreover, he won the Player of the Match award as many as three times. One of his Player of the Match awards came against eventual losing finalists Pakistan, where Zimbabwe won by one run.