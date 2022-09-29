Raza signs for Chennai Braves ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 League

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket star Sikandar Raza continues to earn international recognition due to his sterling performances after being signed by the Chennai Braves for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to be played in the United Arab Emirates in November.

Raza is set to be the only Zimbabwe international cricketer to feature in the competition after attracting a bid from the Chennai Braves during the T10 league players’ draft on Monday evening.

This year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 23 to December 4.

Raza, who has been one of the world’s leading run scorers in the game’s shorter formats this year will play alongside Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka, who is the icon player for the team.

Other top players on the Chennai Braves roster include Carlos Brathwaite, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Ben Duckett just to mention a few.

Raza recently made history by becoming the first Zimbabwe player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

The 36-year-old hard-hitting allrounder will be hoping to continue his good run of form by making an impact with the Chennai Braves who will be making their second appearance in the eight-team competition after making their debut last year.

Raza is also not new to the Abu Dhabi T10 League after making his debut in 2019 with the Northern Warriors.

Deccan Gladiators are the defending champions of the competition which also includes, the Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi and the new entrants Morrisville SAMP Army and New York Strikers.