RBZ Auction allots US$19,8 million to productive sectors

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction platform this week allotted a total of US$19,8 million to support productive Micro-Small-Medium-Enterprises (MSMEs) and large corporations in meeting their pressing needs.

The platform was conceived in June 202 as part of efforts aimed at neutralizing the overreliance by companies on the parallel market as the primary source of foreign currency.

Though most companies’ US$ needs remain a pressing challenge, the platform has managed to ease such needs and is so far the largest local source of foreign currency.

A trading update released at the close of business Tuesday shows that a total of US$19,8 million was allotted through the weekly disbursements.

The Wholesale Platform where the RBZ sells available foreign currency to banks for onward trading to their clients was allotted US$18,7 million while the Retail Auction platform which sells foreign currency to small companies was allotted US$1,12 million.

The official exchange rate depreciated to US$1: ZWL5 252 from the rate of ZWL5 015 reached last week signifying a 4,72% decline.

Going forward, traders can peg their premiums at a maximum of US$1: ZWL 5 777 after applying the -/+ 10% above the official permitted range.

In comparison, premiums on the parallel market are hovering around US$1: ZWL6 000 or higher depending on whether one is disposing of the greenback or purchasing it.

Prices in the local currency have remained stable with most traders in retail outlets consistently responding to the dynamism in official exchange rate fluctuations.

Meanwhile, bidders on the Wholesale platform did not manage to snap up the US$20 million on offer in what market watchers believe to be an indicator that the supply of ZWL is still limited.

On the Retail Auction, Raw materials were allotted US$391 921, machinery and equipment US$230 878, consumables US$157 183, services US$236 196, Retail and Distribution US$33 776 among others.