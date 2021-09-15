RBZ Auction Allots US$41,5 Million As Companies Acknowledge Impact

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign exchange auction system this week allotted a total US$41,5 million amid widespread acknowledgement of the platform’s impact by most listed companies.

A trading update released at the close of the Main FX 63/2021 auction shows that out of the grand total of US$41,5 million, the main auction was allotted US$33,5 million while the SME auction received US$8 million.

Priority allotments were skewed in favor of raw materials needs which received US$13 million, machinery and equipment which was allotted US$8,3 million on the main auction platform.

On the SME platform, the two needs were allotted US$2,3 million and US$2,4 million respectively.

Demand for foreign currency continued to rise with bids received on the main auction platform reaching 444 and those received on the SME platform reaching 862.

Between June 2020 to August 2021, a total of US$1,967 billion was allotted to companies through the Foreign Exchange Auction system which has so far become the largest supplier of foreign currency to firms.

Meanwhile, several listed companies reporting their recent financial performance have hailed the platform for presenting multi-dimensional advantages.

“The economy has remained relatively stable following the stability of the exchange rate in the second half of 2020 after the introduction of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe administered Foreign Exchange Auction system on 23 June 2020 which has s largely resulted in the significant easing of the country’s inflation,” NMB chief executive officer, Ben Washaya said while presenting the group’s half year results last week.

Cigarette manufacturer, British American Tobacco applauded the sustained Zimbabwe dollar stability that enabled the firm to record a $264,9 million loss decrease in the midst of volume increases.

“Other losses decreased by $264,9 million equivalent to 88% decline due to the stability of the Zimbabwean Dollar since the introduction of the foreign exchange auction system. As a result of all the above, operating profit was up by $315, 2 million which was 140 % versus the same period last year,” he said.

AGRO- industrial concern, CFI holdings hailed the measures for putting in place measures aimed at reinforcing the stability of the local currency which have seen a deceleration of inflation.

Presenting a trading update for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021, CFI Holdings company secretary, Panganayi Hare hailed authorities for putting in place policies that encouraged the flow of foreign currency.

“The operating environment continued to improve following the introduction of the foreign currency auction system and the use of the United States Dollar as a mode of payment in June 2020.

“These measures reinforced stability and assisted the Group in sourcing various raw materials and merchandise efficiently,” said Hare.