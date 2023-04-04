RBZ Auction supports SMEs foreign currency needs

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction continues to support the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMES) segment’s needs although they continue to fare behind large corporates.

Records show that Zimbabwe is among the world’s top five most informalised economies with the bulk of economic activity taking place in that sector.

A trading update released at the close of business Tuesday shows that the SME’s segment was allotted a total US$2,3 million with a huge chunk of it going towards raw materials needs which received US$642 960, machinery and equipment US$949 651 among other needs.

The segment received US$1,95 million in the previous week and in the just ended month of March 2023, the sector received around US$9 million to support their productive needs.

Market watchers believe that continuous support to the segment augurs well with the country’s urgent need to scale up the formalization of the informal sector which will enable the nation to tap into its economic potential through increased job creation and a wider tax base among others.

“Partly owing to such efforts, this year, the Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development Ministry handed over three SMEs who graduated from medium to large enterprises after achieving full time paid employees exceeding 75, a total annual turnover exceeding US$1 million, a gross value of assets exceeding US$500 000 excluding immovable property.

“The trio includes Step In Style Private Limited in the clothing sector, Brita Chemicals Company detergents manufacturer, Tanroy Engineering (Pvt) Limited agro processing equipment manufacturer,” said one analyst.

The weekly trading update also shows that the Main Auction platform received a total of US$18,5 million with raw materials receiving more than half of the total amount to the tune of US$9,9 million.

Other needs like machinery and equipment received US$3, 3 million, Consumables US$910 220, services US$1,4 million, Retail and distribution US$1,8 million, pharmaceuticals and chemicals US$ 324 162, paper and packaging US$787 248.

A grand total of US$20,9 million was allotted on the two platforms.