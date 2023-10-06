RBZ moves to bolster ZWL, unveils digital gold currency for transactions

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Thursday unveiled a gold-backed digital currency in a bid to broaden the economy’s options in conducting daily transactions in a move expected to shore up the ZWL and bolster value preservation for locals.

Already saddled with unsustainable pressures to hedge against unforeseen uncertainties by stocking the US$, Zimbabwe has suffered the effects of exchange rate instabilities prompted by the pursuit of scarce foreign currency in an economy where prices of basic commodities are often indexed against the greenback.

In a move aimed at easing such pressures, the RBZ governor John Mangudya announced the addition of the Zimbabwe Gold Backed Digital Token to the existing cocktail of other instruments.

He said the move is in line with the resolutions of the Monetary Policy Committee at its meeting on 26 September 2023.

“Accordingly the bank wishes to advise that with immediate effect from October 5 2023, ZiG will become one of the means of payment for domestic transactions, over and above its value preservation purpose.

“The value of ZiG will be at par with the value of the physical Mosi-oa-Tunya gold coin and will remain informed by international gold price,” he said.

To operationalize the new instrument, Mangudya said banks will maintain dedicated ZiG accounts and intermediate transactions in ZiG in the same way they maintain intermediate transactions in local and foreign currency.

“The applicable Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) will be half of the IMTT applicable to transactions in foreign currency and the relevant legal instrument to that effect will soon be published,” said Mangudya.

The development which flies in the face of local suspicions locals largely affected by the impact of the hyperinflationary era has been secured by checks and balance mechanisms to achieve transparency by the involvement of external auditors who will validate the availability and adequacy of gold to back ZiG at any given time.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Economist Persistence Gwanyanya said the instrument is in response to the economy’s insatiable appetite to substitute the ZWL at any cost.

“This confirms the fact that the ZWL on its own is inadequate to become a preservation instrument. The appetite to preserve value has therefore been the major driver of depreciation prompting members of the public to offload the local currency into the US$.

“So going forward, the transacting public can now offload their ZWL into the ZiG which will play the dual function of being a transactional instrument as well as a value preservation unit which is not shaken by parallel market dynamics but gold price movements on the international market,” he said.

Gwanyanya predicted that in the coming days, the ZWL will shore up and gain widespread acceptance on the back of easing past arbitrage tendencies due to the stability of hedging against the bullion.

The concept is not only common with Zimbabwe, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Nigeria have already launched digital currencies backed by their central banks, with several other countries, including China, running trial projects.

The United Kingdom is moving closer to it by asking for public input on the idea. The U.S. and European Union are considering similar moves.