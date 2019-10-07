RBZ refutes social media Nostro accounts raiding claim

By Anna Chibamu

ZIMBABWE’s central bank on Monday refuted media reports that it has issued an order to garnish all foreign currency accounts holding money beyond a month.

Reports at the weekend claimed a leaked circular from a local financial institution had revealed a plot by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to allow employees who get salaries in foreign currency to open Nostro Accounts but bar them from withdrawing cash.

The central bank according to the reports would also liquidate the account balances at the end of every 30 days.

But in a statement on its social media handles, Monday the RBZ denied the claims.

“This assertion should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. There has not been any change in the operation of Nostro Accounts,” said the RBZ on its official Twitter handle.

As if on cue, the FBC Bank whose circular found its way onto the public domain also denied the claims.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee n Budget and Finance chaired by Zanu PF’s Felix Mhona the bank’s managing director Webster Rusere said the internal communication had been misunderstood.

“This circular that found itself into the social media was an internal for a bank and it was a condition for approval for certain requests that had been made by some companies and it only relates to FCAs that are funded by export proceeds and does not relate to free funds.

“Unfortunately, people are people and choose to read one line where it is talking about disposal of those FCAs which are funded by Nostro proceeds,” Rusere said.

The FCB boss is also president of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe. The circular in question has gone viral on social media and resulted in panic with citizens struggling to withdraw their savings.

Mhona had asked Rusere to explain the issue and assure the public all was well.