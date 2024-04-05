Re-elected millers Chair promises massive grain importation drive as drought bites

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RE-ELECTED Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara has promised a massive grain importation scheme to ease effects of an already biting drought.

Musarara, whose term was recently extended by Zimbabwean millers under the GMAZ grouping, said they were planning to extend the importation of grain beyond traditional countries that supply the country.

Zimbabwe mainly gets its grain from Eastern European and Middle Eastern countries.

The country is currently battling to ensure adequate maize and rice reserves because of an El Nino-induced drought and a cut in supply from countries such as Ukraine that are currently in war.

“We are embarking on a massive importation programme from multiple source countries,” said Musarara.

The drought has seen prices of maize, a staple food in Zimbabwe, being hiked from around US$5 to US$10 per bucket.

He added: “This being my last term, I want to leave a legacy and commit to two main deliverables, affordable maize meal and available maize meal.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the drought a disaster.