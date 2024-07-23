Reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination for South Africans

Spread This News

IOL According to the latest data from Zimstat, Zimbabwe saw a staggering 83.2% increase in tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, with South African travellers showing a notable 35% year-on-year increase. Antoinette Turner, GM of Flight Centre South Africa, said that as the winter season continues, Zimbabwe is shaping up to be a top choice for South African travellers seeking memorable escapes.

She said that the combination of natural wonders, wildlife experiences, and improved accessibility is proving to be an irresistible drawcard for those looking to explore a fantastic short break closer to home. Turner also noted that there was growing interest in Zimbabwe packages. “South African families are drawn to the country’s accessibility and the diverse range of experiences available, from iconic natural wonders, such as the Victoria Falls, to bush breaks.”

According to Flight Centre’s Year in Travel 2023 whitepaper, Victoria Falls featured prominently in South African travellers’ plans. The whitepaper states that Victoria Falls is among the top five international destinations for both solo travellers and couples, tying with the UK and Colombo, Sri Lanka, for the fifth spot. This data underscores the enduring appeal of Victoria Falls to South African tourists across different travel segments.

Here are five reasons why the destination is growing in popularity, according to Turner. Visa-free travel Turner highlighted that South African passport holders can enter Zimbabwe without a visa for stays up to 90 days. She said that the KAZA UniVisa facilitates hassle-free travel between Zimbabwe and Zambia, too.

“SADC passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on- arrival access to most SADC countries, including Namibia and Botswana entry points for the Chobe River and another favourite, the Okavango Delta,” she said. Increased regional flight access Turner noted that new routes and increased frequencies make getting to Zimbabwe easier than ever.

She said that the nearest airports to Victoria Falls are Victoria Falls (VFA) Airport (18.3 km away), Livingstone (LVI) Airport in Zambia (12 km away), and Kasane (BBK) Airport in Botswana (71.6 km away). Short flight times Another reason why Zimbabwe is a favourite destination is the short travel times. “With flights from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls taking approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, Zimbabwe offers an international experience without the long-haul journey. For families with young children, this is an especially appealing aspect,” she said.

Value through package holidays Turner also noted that while Zimbabwe is priced in US dollars, Flight Centre Experts recommend that South Africans book package holidays, allowing them to budget effectively with the majority of costs covered upfront. “Packages to Zimbabwe usually include return flights, airport taxes, return transfers from the airport to your hotel, accommodation and breakfast daily.

“To have all your holiday costs covered upfront, enquire about all-inclusive packages covering lunch and dinner and, in some cases, even drinks,” she said. Diverse attractions Lastly, Turner said that beyond Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe boasts the Hwange National Park, Mana Pools National Park, the Great Zimbabwe ruins, and the vibrant culture of cities like Harare and Bulawayo.