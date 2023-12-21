Recalled Cowdray Park MP taken for questioning by police

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released Pashor Raphael Sibanda, the recalled CCC Cowdray Park MP after questioning him over a demonstration planned for December 22 in Bulawayo.

Sibanda was summoned to the station Thursday morning and was accompanied by his lawyers.

He told NewZimbabwe.com that he is not aware of the impending demonstration.

“So the police have called me for questioning following the press conference that we held on the 12th of December.

“They allege that I am organising a demonstration in Bulawayo to be held tomorrow on the 22nd of December,” he said.

Added Sibanda, “However, in my press statement, I only said “we will flood the streets”. We never spoke about the date and venue for our demonstrations.

“I have since told them that I am not responsible for the 22 December demonstration. If we are to do a demo we will do it at an appropriate time and we will do it in terms of law.

“They said if there is a demo tomorrow. Definitely, they will arrest me.”

According to Sibanda, the police cornered him to admit that he was organising the demonstrations.

“So I was just being questioned and being forced to admit that I’m the one who is organising the demonstration,” he said.