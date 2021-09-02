Recalling Of Harare Councillors Leaves Capital Crippled

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE RECALLING of the MDC Alliance Harare city councillors by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC –T has created an inquorate council which is failing to constitute a quorum.

Of the city’s 46 councillors, Mwonzora recalled 23 councillors since a controversial Supreme Court judgment last year that ruled Nelson Chamisa was not the legitimate leader of the MDC.

According to the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), Harare city councillors have failed to convene a full council meeting for the third time since the inception of the recalls.

The councillors have failed to constitute a quorum a move which the residents’ association says has seriously crippled service delivery in the city. According to the Urban Council Act 29: 15 (85) (1), one third of the total membership of a council, together with one other councillor form a quorum.

“Out of 23 councillors only six of them were available for the meeting which was convened virtually via Zoom platform. Full council meetings are responsible for making resolutions that will be implemented by the technocrats and failure to hold these meetings have a bearing on social service delivery,” said the residents’ association in a statement.

The residents implored the councillors to take council business seriously by attending full council meetings as this had serious implications on social service delivery and serious political costs ahead of the 2023 elections.

The residents also blamed Local Government Minister July Moyo for fueling the chaos at the town house by failing to resolve the stand-off between acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa and once suspended mayor Jacob Mafume.