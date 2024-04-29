Recently released ex-convict siblings kill uncle

By Delicious Mathuthu

TWO Mpamhanga siblings from Chemagora in Gokwe who were recently released from prison murdered their uncle before facing instant justice from a 10-men gang that heavily assaulted them.

On the fateful day on April 23, 2024 at around 7pm, the two, Evans (25) and Elvis (21) Mpamhanga of Plot 21 Chemagora area, initially had an argument with their parents, Kennedy and Monica Mpamhanga, over failure to fill the homestead reservoir tank with water.

Following the misunderstanding, the two brothers went to one of their uncle’s homesteads, Forever Sikochi (47), within the plot to quiz him over the same tank issue.

The confrontation degenerated into a fracas, which saw the duo threatening to kill Sikochi, force-marching him towards the Kwekwe-Gokwe highway.

Along the way the two suspects met their victim and other uncle, Kiddny Mpamhanga (62), who also resides at the same plot, coming from Kadoma and accused him of reporting them over an alleged gun theft.

The duo escorted their two uncles back home where they threatened to axe Kiddny, before taking turns to assault him with a log and stones.

Sikochi fled the scene after hearing the axe threat.

“At round 1900 hours whilst at home, Evans instructed Elvis to bring an axe so that they could strike Kiddny Mpamhanga to death.

“On hearing this, Forever fled the scene leaving Kiddny Mpamhanga in the hands of the suspects.

“The suspects took turns to strike Kiddny Mpamhanga with a log and stones several times on the head until he died,” Midlands police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, said.

While all the horror was unfolding, their father, Kennedy, was watching in dismay.

After the murder the two siblings, and their parents, went to inform their elder uncle, Job Mupamhanga (76) of the heneous act; where upon, 10 men armed with axes, machetes and knobkerries invaded the house and assaulted the two suspects and left them for dead.

“After the heinous act, the suspects teamed up with their parents and went to house number 3711 Sasame 1, Gokwe town and informed Job Mpamhanga(76), their uncle, of the murder.

“As they were explaining to Job Mpamhanga, a gang of about 10 unknown people entered into the room, produced axes, machetes and knobkerries and struck the two suspects all over their bodies until they became unconscious.

The gang reportedly escaped after the brutal attack.

The two suspects, Evans and Elvis are currently admitted at Gokwe South District Hospital under police guard and their conditions are serious.

The deceased Kiddny’s body was conveyed to Gokwe Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Police said they are now on a manhunt for the 10 assailants, adding that the sanctity of life should be respected, calling on the public to shun violence.