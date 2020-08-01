Record 490 Test Positive For Covid-19 In Zimbabwe In One Day

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE Saturday recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 infections when 490 people, mostly local transmissions, tested positive.

The Health Ministry announced that 485 of the cases recorded on the day were local cases, while five are returning residents from South Africa.

This is the highest reported figure since the pandemic was recorded in Zimbabwe in March this year bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3 659, including 69 deaths.

The ministry confirmed the death of two people Saturday.

“Four hundred and ninety cases tested positive for Covid-19. These include 485 local cases and five returnees from South Africa who are all isolated,” the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

At least 1 011patients have so far recovered from the virus while 2 579 cases remain active.