Record 73 People Test Covid-19 Positive Saturday As Deaths Rise To 8

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded its highest single number of people testing positive for Covid-19 after 73 Saturday tested positive with 55 of them being returning citizens from South Africa.

The death also rose to eight after a 21-year-old Harare woman died.

The Health Ministry confirmed the new developments as Zimbabwe continues to notice an increase in coronavirus transmissions from both returning residents and locals.

“73 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Saturday). These include returnees from South Africa, 55, Botswana, 3, USA, 2, Australia, 1, Zambia, 1, and 8 locals who isolated,” the ministry said in its daily update.

“Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other six cases.

“Today (Saturday), we regret to report a facility death of a female aged 21, from Harare Province, who tested positive today with no history of travel and co-morbidities,” the ministry announced.

“New recoveries were reported by Midlands Province, four, Mashonaland East, one.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 698, recovered, 181, active cases 509, and eight deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 2020 March 2020.”