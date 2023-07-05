Red Rock Resources Plc Bikita Lithium project licenced

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

NATURAL resource exploration and development company, Red Rock Resources Plc has received licences for its new Lithium mining project in Bikita.

In an update this week, the company said a Certificate of Registration was issued last week in relation to the Company’s application through its local subsidiary for a new lithium licence near Bikita.

The latest development gives the miner rights over an area spanning 94 hectares.

The top miner also revealed that certificates for two small extension applications adding 45 hectares to the core licence in this area were also recently granted.

Also near Bikita, adjacent to a purchased area where transfer is in process, registration of two small extension licence areas of 21 hectares and 22 hectares was recently granted.

Being in possession of a registered licence, provides that an environmental certificate be obtained and other obligations are met, allowing mining operations.

All such claims have a 12 month life and must be continuously worked to obtain renewal of title. The law also provides for conversion to a Mining Lease of longer duration.

Speaking on the latest development, Red Rock chairman, Andrew Bell expressed commitment to tap into the Southern African nation’s expansive Lithium resource.

He said as work continues to prepare for processing and sale at their first location, the miner is in parallel working to continue the process of licence grant or transfer where this is not completed.

“The pegmatite-containing areas now granted are a valuable addition to our portfolio. Zimbabwe is a top ten lithium producer, and the biggest producer in Africa, and is known for its high grade product.

“Red Rock aims to establish a significant footprint in the country and having already obtained an Environmental Certificate enabling it to start production at its first location, will now start the environmental impact assessment process at the new granted location,” he said.